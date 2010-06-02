Google's Windows-Killer Coming This Fall

Photo: Justin Marty

Google (GOOG) plans to launch its own operating system for laptop PCs sometime in the “late fall,” an executive said at the Computex PC show this morning.Reuters reports that Sundar Pichai, Google’s vice-president for product management, did not say which month, only specifying the “the North American autumn or fall period.”



Google will not be the first company to offer an operating system to rival Microsoft and Apple.

In fact, there’s a long history of defunct or ignored operating systems for Google to pick through.

For your quick reference, we’ve collected just a few here.

Many of these operating systems were plenty innovative in their time. Where they each ran into trouble was either struggling to sell to anybody other than a few early adopters, or failing to evolve as their businesses changed.

The good news for Google is that it’s had quite a bit of success getting consumers to adopt its first attempt at an operating system – the Android OS for mobile devices. It’s actually outselling the iPhone in the US.

