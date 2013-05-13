MOBILE INSIGHTS: Google Likely To Launch New Gadgets At I/O Conference This Week

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



Google Will Introduce A New Nexus 7 Tablet At I/O, Analyst Says (AppleInsider)

Google is hosting its I/O conference, which is akin to Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, Wednesday through Friday. It is expected to unveil the next-generation of the Nexus 7 tablet, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo also expects Google to release an Android Book laptop, a Google “over-the-top” (OTT) TV box, and a smartwatch. The new Nexus model will reportedly feature upgraded specs like a high-resolution screen, a better camera, and wireless charging, as well as get a jump on the iPad Mini 2. The Nexus 7 has been a hit for Google, released to rave reviews and helping propel its maker Asus to become the third-largest tablet manufacturer in the first quarter. Read >



The Lifespan Of A Successful App Business Is 12 Months (Edward Kim)

Edward Kim writes about how he watched his Android apps soar in the first six months of his Android business, until they peaked and were bringing him $57,000 in monthly revenues. Kim says apps are a good business for getting to understand the adrenaline rush of a start-up experience, but in fast-forward. Read >

How Big Is Mobile? How Fast Is Mobile? The State Of Mobile Around The World (TomiAhonen Consulting)

Consultant Tomi Ahonen compiled a 149-slide presentation on the state of the mobile revolution around the world. Interesting statistics include the fact that only 8% of mobile revenues globally come from advertising. Read >



Cutting Through Mobile Advertising Hype (The Media Briefing)

Despite all the noise about mobile advertising, total mobile ad spend in a deeply penetrated mobile market like the UK is equivalent to the entire advertising market in Slovakia. Because of compatibility problems, the headaches associated with in-app ads, and technical hurdles, mobile advertising isn’t close to reaching its full potential. Read >

Google Drops Plans to Introduce a Physical Credit Card (AllThingsD)

Google is also expected to update Google Wallet at the conference, but reportedly quashed plans to release a physical credit card to the surprise of its partners. It is still expected to update Wallet, integrating with a larger group of merchants to compete with Apple’s Passbook. Google Wallet is Key to Google’s mobile advertising initiatives and closing the app monetization gap with Apple. Part of the reason for Apple — and Amazon’s — success in mobile apps is frictionless access to consumer’s credit cards, which Android largely lacks. Read >

Nokia Will Introduce The Lumia 928 On Thursday (Nokia)

It is the company’s latest push to jump-start its to-date lackluster partnership with Microsoft. The phone will have a 4.5 inch screen, an improved camera, and is available exclusively at Verizon for $99 with a two-year contract — with a $25 credit for Windows Phone apps and games. Read >

Suppliers Are Not Good Indicators For An Individual Manufacturer’s Results (TechCrunch)

Bloomberg reported last week that iPad Mini demand was down after supplier Pegatron released dismal earnings. However, it turns out that Pegatron has a wide base of customers and that it was not necessarily a harbinger of a single product’s demand. A history of other supplier prognoses have shown them to be similarly ineffective oracles of major manufacturers’ fortunes. Read >

