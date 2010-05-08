Google To International Authorities: We Care About Privacy. (P.S. Sorry About Buzz)

Recently, a group of privacy commissioners from the governments of 10 different countries sent Google a public letter expressing their concerns about Google’s privacy policies, especially with respect to the launch of Google Buzz.Google has now issued a response, and, “in the spirit of transparency”, has published its response on its official policy blog in the late afternoon on a Friday.

Google’s response in full:

DPAletter

