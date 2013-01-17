Google Wants To Give An Elementary School Student $80K For Drawing A Logo

Google wants to give someone a total of $80,000 for creating one of its famous Google Doodles. The catch? You have to be a kid in kindergarten through 12th grade to be eligible.



This is the sixth annual Doodle 4 Google contest, in which American students are asked to draw Google’s logo according to a specific theme. Last year, 114,000 students submitted doodles with the theme: “If I could travel in time, I’d visit…” This year, they’re supposed to capture their “best day ever” in Google Doodle form.

And the prizes are pretty hefty. The winner receives a $30K college scholarship, $50K tech grant for his or her school, trip to New York, Google Chromebook, Wacom digital design tablet, and a tee-shirt.

Here’s a video of the prompt:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

For inspiration, here are winners from the last two years:

