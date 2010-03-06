Google To Explain Its Mobile Business To Wall Street In March 15 'Educational Webcast'

Google will hold an “educational” Webcast on Monday, March 15, to explain its mobile business to Wall Street.



We assume it’ll talk about:

Its Android operating system

Its Nexus One mobile phone

Its ecommerce phone-selling platform, which hasn’t been a huge hit so far

Its mobile advertising business, perhaps including its AdMob acquisition, which is still waiting for clearance

Potentially, Google Voice

Potentially, its exposure to Apple’s iPhone patents

Here’s Google’s press release:

Google to Host Educational Webcast

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (March 5, 2010) Google Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced that it will host an educational webcast for investors, financial analysts, and members of the press, focusing on Google’s mobile business.

The event will be held on Monday, March 15, 2010 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The webcast will be available at http://investor.google.com/webcast.html, and a replay will be available on the same website.

