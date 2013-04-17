Google: Developers Can't Use Google Glass For Advertising

Google is about to send a batch of Google Glass headsets to developers (and people who won a Twitter contest) with one condition: the Mirror API states that they can’t serve ads on the device.



The portion in question of the API reads:

Section 2: Advertisements

No Ads. You may not serve or include any advertisements in your API Client.

Data Usage. You may not use user data from your API Client for advertising purposes. You may not sell or transmit any user data received from your API Client(s) to a third-party ad network or service, data broker, or other advertising or marketing provider. For the avoidance of doubt, user data from the API Client(s) may not be used for Third-Party Ad Serving (“3PAS”).

At least for now.

In February, CNN touted Google Glass as the “holy grail” for advertisers.

When Google opened up the Twitter competition to let normal people try to get an early Glass headset, ad agencies were lining up for the prize. In fact, Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners made an entire microsite that was dedicated to why its employees deserved a pair.

Co-chief creative officer Ed Brojerdi said, “I want to help monetise Google Glass for brands and advertisers.”

That won’t be happening for the foreseeable future.

Considering that developers also can’t charge users for apps on Google Glass, it will be interesting to see what the revenue stream will be.

