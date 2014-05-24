Google Reportedly Wants To Buy Satellite Company Skybox Imaging For About $US1 Billion

Google is reportedly in advanced talks to buy satellite company Skybox Imaging for about $US1 billion, TechCrunch reports.

Skybox Imaging builds satellites and deploys data centres. It also records and provides access to detailed imagery and high-definition video of landscapes.

If Google does buy Skybox Imaging, it would make sense for the search giant to use the company’s high-quality, real-time photos and videos to improve its Google Maps and Google Earth offerings.

Meanwhile, Google may also see this potential acquisition as a way to bring Internet to the two-thirds of the population who don’t have it. Google has already announced Project Loon, a network of balloons to beam Internet access.

Google also recently bought Titan Aerospace, a company that makes high-flying solar powered drones.

It seems that Google sees drones, balloons, and satellites as a means of beaming Internet connections around the world, and therefore expanding the reach of its service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.