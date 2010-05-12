Google To Businesses: Don't Upgrade To Office 2010 Tomorrow!

The final, full release of Microsoft’s Office 2010 suite will be available for business customers tomorrow, and Google has an unusually blunt blog post advising against purchasing it.



Matthew Glotzbach, Google Enterprise Product Management Director, writes:

If you’re considering upgrading Office with Office, we’d encourage you to consider an alternative: upgrading Office with Google Docs. If you choose this path, upgrade means what it’s supposed to mean: effortless, affordable, and delivering a remarkable increase in employee productivity. This is a refreshing alternative to the expensive and laborious upgrades to which IT professionals have become accustomed.

Google doesn’t make a significant amount of money off of its enterprise services; the real upside of Google Docs has always been that it bleeds Microsoft of customers and profits. Last quarter, Microsoft’s Office division generated 29% of Microsoft’s revenue and a whopping 51% of its operating profit.

But it’s refreshing to see Google come out and take a direct shot like this.

Google’s case against upgrading Office, in data form:

