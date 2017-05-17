Google is going to announce a new VR headset at its big event

Darren Weaver Google’s Daydream View VR headset.

Google plans to announce a new virtual reality headset at its annual I/O developers conference Wednesday, Janko Roettgers of Variety reports.

Unlike Google’s current Daydream View headset that requires a phone to work, this will be a standalone device similar to what we’ve seen with Facebook’s Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive.

The headset is also said to have inside-out tracking, which means users won’t have to install sensors around the room to track their movements.

Microsoft has touted inside-out tracking in its HoloLens and other third-party Windows VR headsets as a key differentiator from the competition. Oculus is also working an inside-out tracking headset.

Read the Variety story for more details >>

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.