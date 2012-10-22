Here Are All The New Gadgets Google Will Announce At Its Big Android Event On October 29

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Matt Brian of TNW has the scoop on everything Google will announce at its Android event on October 29 in New York. Most of this information has been leaked before, but Brian says he’s confirmed it. Here’s the breakdown:



New Nexus phone from LG. This is the same device we’ve seen leaked several times over the last several days.

32 GB version of the Nexus 7 tablet, which was already leaked by a few third-party retailers. But what’s new is that there will be a 32 GB version of the Nexus 7 that also connects to cellular data networks. (The current Nexus 7 can only connect to Wi-Fi.)

New 10-inch tablet made by Samsung. It’ll likely be called the Nexus 10.

New version of Android that will let you create separate profiles on tablets for multiple users.

We’ll be covering Google’s Android event live on October 29, so stay tuned.

