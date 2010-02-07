Google To Air Nexus One Ad During Super Bowl? Or Search Ad?

Update: John Battelle says it’s going to be a brand ad for Google’s search engine. (Embedded below.) Weak! Everyone knows Google has a search engine. Not everyone knows Google sells smartphones.

Earlier: It appears that Google will be airing an ad during Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl. Will it be for the Nexus One smartphone that Google is trying to sell online?

Earlier this afternoon, Google CEO Eric Schmidt sent out a tweet suggesting that Google will have something to say during the Super Bowl.

“Can’t wait to watch the Superbowl tomorrow,” he said. “Be sure to watch the ads in the 3rd quarter (someone said “Hell has indeed frozen over.”)”

The most logical product for Google to advertise during the Super Bowl is the Nexus One, whose sales have gotten off to a slow start. Assuming first-month sales estimates of 80,000 are even remotely accurate, that is a very poor showing from Google.

In the long run, Google’s mobile phone business isn’t specifically about getting people to buy the Nexus One, but rather just about getting people to buy smartphones directly from Google, disrupting the carrier-dominated retail market.

But Google has only advertised the Nexus One online so far. So most people probably still have no idea it exists, or that Google even sells mobile phones in the first place.

A Super Bowl ad could change that immediately. Recall the awareness that Hulu’s ad created last year, which drove traffic up permanently.

What if it’s not a Nexus One ad?

It could be for Google’s search engine, to counter Microsoft’s Bing ads, as TechCrunch’s MG Siegler poses. But we think that’s less likely: Google hasn’t lost any market share to Bing, and it certainly doesn’t need to remind people that Google search exists. (Or YouTube, Gmail, etc.)

Here’s the ad John Battelle says will be running during the game:



