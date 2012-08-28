Google Wants To Add One Of Apple's Newest iPhone Features To Google Wallet

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Google wants to expand its mobile payments app, Google Wallet, to include more than just credit card transactions. In a YouTube Q&A session, Google Wallet’s product manager Robin Dua said the app will eventually evolve to let you store your gift cards, boarding passes, concert tickets, etc.



MobileBurn first picked up Dua’s interview.

The concept is nearly identical to Apple’s upcoming Passbook app, which was announced in June.

Passbook will ship with iOS 6, the next operating system for iPhones and iPads, this fall. While Passbook won’t let you make credit card payments with your iPhone, many speculate the app is Apple’s first step into mobile payments.

You can watch the full video with Dua right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.