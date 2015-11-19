Google is going to start telling you if apps have adverts in them

Google is about to start warning you if the app you’re downloading contains adverts.

In an email sent to developers, Google says that from early January 2016, all apps in the Google Play Store that contain adverts will be labelled as such, and that developers need to notify Google if this is the case for their apps.

The feature already exists for games that sit in the “Designed for Families” category, but the search and mobile giant has decided to extend the feature across its entire library.

Here’s how that currently looks:

Here’s the full email that Google sent developers, which was first obtained by Droid Life:

Hello Google Play Developer, At Google I/O, we launched “ad-supported” labels for apps in the Designed for Families program. Today, we’re announcing the expansion of this program to all apps on Google Play. Early next year, users will start to see the “Ads” label on apps that contain advertising, both inside and outside Designed for Families. By January 11, 2016, you must sign in to the Play Developer Console and declare whether your apps contain ads (such as ads delivered through third party ad networks, display ads, native ads, and/or banner ads). After this date, the ads declaration will be required to make any updates to your apps. Please note that misrepresenting ad presence violates Google Play Developer Program Policies and may lead to suspension. You can visit our help center to learn more. While developers are responsible for accurately declaring ad presence in their apps, Google may verify this at any time and display the “Ads” label if appropriate. If you feel your app has been incorrectly flagged for containing ads, please contact our policy support team. Regards, The Google Play Team

