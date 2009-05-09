- Facebook app market could reach $500 million in sales this year — potentially more than Facebook [VentureBeat]
- Apple applies for iTunes kiosk patent [AppleInsider]
- Is this another Google phone? [BGR]
- More annoyances for iPhone developers as Apple prepares iPhone 3.0 software [Ars Technica]
- Google to $600, says Bernstein’s Jeff Lindsay [paidContent]
- AT&T might buy some of Alltel’s markets from Verizon [WSJ]
- Vevo a/k/a “YouTube Music” hires a CEO, UMG’s Rio Caraeff [MediaMemo]
