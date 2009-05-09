Google To $600!

Dan Frommer
  • Facebook app market could reach $500 million in sales this year — potentially more than Facebook [VentureBeat]
  • Apple applies for iTunes kiosk patent [AppleInsider]
  • Is this another Google phone? [BGR]
  • More annoyances for iPhone developers as Apple prepares iPhone 3.0 software [Ars Technica]
  • Google to $600, says Bernstein’s Jeff Lindsay [paidContent]
  • AT&T might buy some of Alltel’s markets from Verizon [WSJ]
  • Vevo a/k/a “YouTube Music” hires a CEO, UMG’s Rio Caraeff [MediaMemo]

