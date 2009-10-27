Galleon's Google Tipster Identified As Active Stock Blogger

The Market Street employee who allegedly passed on information to Roomy Khan, who then allegedly passed it on to Galleon founder Rajaratnam has been identified by people familiar with the matter as Shammara Hussain, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.



Hussain, who is just 23 years old, was fired by Market Street in 2007. So she was 21. Her lawyer has denied that she demanded payment for the leaks of Google’s earnings.

Hussain was fired in September 2007 after her employers discovered her blogging about two companies that were either clients or competitors of Market Street. Her blog, which has now been put behind an invite only firewall, is called Ema’s Market Blog. Her posts were frequently linked by PaidContent, and she contributed to Reuters’ SocialPicks investing site as well as Seeking Alpha. There are posts on both sites that discuss Google. She also contributed to FastCompany’s blog community.

There seems to be very little disclosure about the possible conflicts of interest between the subjects of her blog posts and clients or competitors of clients. She’s attempted to erase herself online–hiding her blog, deleting her FaceBook profile and deleting her profile on Seeking Alpha. But Google cached this profile from Seeking Alpha:

Shammara E. Hussain is an individual investor who writes an insightful investment blog, focusing on uncovering potential catalysts before they are realised by the market. Additionally, Shammara serves on the Board of Advisors for OptiOpt, Inc., a financial services company focusing on investment optimization across all forms. A beta version of the site is due out in late 2007.

Hussain also seems to have had an account at MineKey.com, where she expressed her opinion on a variety of subjects. “saving money is boring..figuring out how to make a sweet return is excitin,” she wrote in one comment there. And she doesn’t like Kara Swisher of AllThingsD, it seems. She once left a comment on a post of Swisher’s complaining, “you make women in technology look like fools.”

Hussain’s lawyer told the Journal that she “didn’t ask for or receive money in connection with conversations about Google. Whatever happened was a naive mistake.”

