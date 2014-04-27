Easily Schedule Meetings With Multiple People Using Google

Few things are more annoying than when you’re trying to get a big group together for a meeting (or Sunday brunch) and you have to exchange dozens of emails or texts to figure out which time works for everyone.

There are web apps like Doodle or Tungle that can help you pick the perfect time-slot, but Google also makes it super-simple for you to narrow down availabilities right from your Google calendar.

First things first, everyone needs to actually use G-Cal, and then share their calendars with everyone who’s joining.

From there, here’s what you need to do:

Click “Create” to create a new event:

Fill out your event details, like name and time.

Google

Add your guests by typing in their email addresses and clicking “Add.”

Google

On the left, next to “Event details,” click “Find a time.”

Google

Now you can see times that everyone has available, without having to send out a single email.

When you see a time that looks free for everyone, click it to update the meeting time.

Google

Click “Save.”

Google

Now you can have the meeting invitation sent to your guests.

Google

