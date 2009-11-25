Google Tinkering With New Ad Formats

Google is experimenting with its ads platform by expanding the role of the traditional text link and short description.
AdWords boxes on Google search results pages now display a wealth of information to Internet users in the US.
You might find:
- Movies trailers and additional videos.
- Links to other parts of the destination website.
- Ads may also pop up with a map showing a specific store location while some ads might go further and show a map of serveral retail chain locations in the area.
- AdSense ads can include product images and pricing from a store’s inventory.
AdSense with video:
AdSense with maps
Comparison shopping ads:
