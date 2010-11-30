Google Thinking About Making An In-House Startup Incubator To Retain Fleeing Employees

In an effort to retain talent, Google is considering an in-house startup incubator for its employees, the New York Times reports.



There isn’t much detail on how it would work. We assume, an employee would say, “I’m leaving to do a startup.”

Google would say, “stay here, we’ll give you office space and some seed money for your project.” And maybe the employee would stick around, try to build something new and Google would benefit.

Yahoo once tried something similar, but it flopped and Yahoo ended the program after a year and a half.

The NYT mentions that Google Wave was treated as a startup, given its own chance to build a new product.

Of course, Google pulled the plug on Wave, and its lead engineer defected to Facebook. So, if Google really wants to do an incubator it needs to be more patient.

See Also: Google Can’t Hire Anyone, So It’s Going Crazy Acquiring Companies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.