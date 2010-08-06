Google Slams The New York Times: "@NYTimes Is Wrong."

Photo: Associated Press

Google is flatly denying claims made by The New York Times that it is close to an agreement with Verizon that would undercut net neutrality.A tweet from Google’s Official Public Policy Blog read:



@NYTimes is wrong. We’ve not had any convos with VZN about paying for carriage of our traffic. We remain committed to an open internet.

That leaves a little bit of wiggle room, but not much. Certainly not enough for as violent a break from its pro-net-neutrality position as The New York Times suggested.

If Google isn’t lying or getting by on a technicality here, this is pretty embarrassing for the Times.

