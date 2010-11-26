Google Thanksgiving Recipes Are Latest Proof That Google Is Officially A Media Company

Here’s one of the nicer Google “doodle” logos we’ve seen in a while: A photographic spelling of “Google” made out of Thanksgiving fixings. If you hover over each of the food items, it magnifies, and lets you click through to a recipe.



Interestingly, the links do NOT take you to search queries, but to recipes hosted by Google itself from TV chef Ina Garten. (Like this one for turkey.)

So, on Thanksgiving, Google is competing with every other recipe site on the web, and is once again, officially, a media company.

Here’s the doodle and a snapshot of a recipe:

