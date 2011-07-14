Google Testing Photo-Sharing Service

Google is testing a new photo-sharing service named Photovine.



A Photovine demo shows people taking pictures with an iPhone. It appears that an iPhone app is planned, though Google has made no formal announcement.

A Google statement said that “Photovine is a photo-sharing service built by a few folks at Slide,” a social networking startup acquired by Google in August. “It’s a fun way to learn more about your friends, meet new people and share your world with others.”

