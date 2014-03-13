Google Is Testing A Major New Targeting Feature [THE BRIEF]

AP Google CEO Larry Page.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Google is testing a new advertising feature that allows brands to target people who have visited their websites via desktop with ads on mobile devices, and vice versa. Cross-device targeting is a major initiative at Google because people are constantly shifting between their mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, and the primary means of tracking web browsing, the cookie, has limited functionality on mobile.

The Human Rights Campaign’s red equals sign (“=”) logo promoting same-sex marriage was named Best in Show at the SXSW Interactive awards. It also won for best social and digital campaign of the year.

BBDO won agency of record duties for Wells Fargo, an account that DDB had previously held for nearly two decades. Here is a link to the “Wells Fargo Wagon” number from “The Music Man.”

Adweek interviewed Mondelez executive and digital marketing evangelist B. Bonin Bough about Oreo’s 3D printing machine at SXSW.

Liverpool-based web design and digital marketing agency Glow New Media made this cool graphic featuring Don Draper’s best quotes from Mad Men. The show’s seventh and final season begins Sunday, April 13.

The management team of Wieden+Kennedy’s Shanghai office is leaving the agency, per AgencySpy.

Time Warner Cable CEO Rob Marcus expressed confidence that regulators would approve his company’s proposed merger with Comcast. According to The Verge, Marcus told attendees of the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference that “the logic of the deal is so compelling. I really don’t see anything undermining that.”

AgencySpy reports Sears has ended its relationship with Y&R after 10 years after moving its Kenmore Craftsman Diehard.

