WSJ: Google Is Putting The 'Finishing Touches' On Google Maps For iPhone

Steve Kovach
iphone 5 google maps

Google is putting the final touches on a Google Maps app for iPhones and iPads, the WSJ reports

The app has been distributed to a few people outside the company for testing, according to the report. 

However, the WSJ does not give a target date for the app’s launch, although earlier reports from a few other publications have said it could happen by the end of the year.

