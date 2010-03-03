Google To U.S. Senate: Start Leaning Harder On Countries That Censor The Internet

A top Google (GOOG) lawyer told a Senate subcommittee that the U.S. should make Internet freedom abroad an important part of its foreign policy.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Law is holding a hearing in the issue, featuring testimony from a number of tech companies doing business in China.

Deputy General Counsel Nicole Wong represented Google. She recounted the familiar details of the recent Google-China feud and gave an overview of Internet censorship around the world.

In the final section of her testimony, Wong urged lawmakers to lean on countries that don’t provide their citizens with open access to the Internet, perhaps even “making it part of the criteria for receiving development aid. [sic]”

Basically, Google wants the government to think twice before doing business with countries that censor the Internet (in part, by blocking access to Google products).

But there’s still no indication that Google thinks Google shouldn’t do business in these places.

Here is Nicole’s full statement:

