Now Google Will Warn You Before Nuking Your Google+ Account

Google has moved swiftly to adjust its terms of service after all kinds of complaints about people being locked out of various services for violations on Google+.Bradley Horowitz, VP of Product for Google+, let everyone know about some big changes coming to the service.



Specifically, users will first be given a warning and a chance to correct the offending behaviour before seeing any sort of suspension.

They’re also looking into ways to improve the signup process to set a better expectation for what’s allowed (no fake names, etc.).

Finally, they’re rolling out an “other names” field for showcasing your nicknames, maiden name, secret identity, or whatever else.

The full text of Horowitz’s post is available here.

