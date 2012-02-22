Google's Sunglasses Will Be Available By The End Of The Year

Photo: Flickr/eksyt
We’ve previously reported on Google’s so-called “Terminator” glasses — they’re a pet project being developed at Google’s X laboratory, and will presumably place a computerized overlay on the real world.An exciting detail from the New York Times — the sunglasses will be ready for sale by the end of 2012.
Your Christmas stocking might contain more than you bargained for this year.
