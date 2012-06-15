Google Tells CNBC That Dinner's Still On

Apparently Google isn’t discontinuing free dinner at the Googleplex after all: The company told CNBC’s Jim Goldman this afternoon that the rumours, started yesterday by Valleywag, are completely untrue and that they don’t know where they came from.



Meanwhile, Valleywag hears today from a former Google chef that dinner’s only cancelled at “cafes frequented by nontechnical employees.” Which, if true, sounds to us like all Googlers will still be able to eat dinner at work; they might just have fewer options — or have to drive to a different building.

Know more? Let us know in comments or via our anonymous tip box.

UPDATE: An anonymous tipster tells us that closing dinner in some buildings rather than others has nothing to do with technical or non-technical employees, it’s just Google consolidating the cafes for dinner. The tipster also said that the company did an “extensive survey” before making this move.

