Google Just Released A Cute Video Teasing The Name Of Android 'L'

Google is expected to release the latest version of its mobile operating system sometime this month, and the company just published a fun video teasing the new name.

Google traditionally names its products after sweet treats — KitKat, Jelly Bean, Ice Cream Sandwich, Honeycomb, Gingerbread, etc. — and when it referred to the next big update as Android “L” at this year’s I/O conference, people started guessing.

Now, Google has added to the hype itself.

The scene starts in a casting room for sweets that start with the letter L:

Lemon meringue pie is prepping with jumping-jacks:

Lava cake and lady finger look nervous:

Lemon Drop practices looking sweet:

And dark-horse L-candidate Oreo looks scarily determined:

Of course, Google doesn’t actually reveal what the name of Android 5.0 will be:

But leaves us in suspense:

The latest rumour we heard about the name was actually that the L stood for “licorice.” IBTimes spotted a Google+ post from Giovanni Calabrese, owner of the sculpting firm that makes the Android-themed lawn states at Google’s headquarters.

The post, since deleted, read “What’s with all the boxes of licorice? #thingstheTSAsays #googlebound #googlelawnsculptures.” Interesting…

Watch the Android whole video here:

