Google Just Released A Cute Video Teasing The Name Of Android 'L'

Jillian D'Onfro

Google is expected to release the latest version of its mobile operating system sometime this month, and the company just published a fun video teasing the new name. 

Google traditionally names its products after sweet treats — KitKat, Jelly Bean, Ice Cream Sandwich, Honeycomb, Gingerbread, etc. — and when it referred to the next big update as Android “L” at this year’s I/O conference, people started guessing. 

Now, Google has added to the hype itself. 

The scene starts in a casting room for sweets that start with the letter L:

Lemon meringue pie is prepping with jumping-jacks:

Lava cake and lady finger look nervous:

Lemon Drop practices looking sweet:

And dark-horse L-candidate Oreo looks scarily determined:

Of course, Google doesn’t actually reveal what the name of Android 5.0 will be:

But leaves us in suspense:

The latest rumour we heard about the name was actually that the L stood for “licorice.” IBTimes spotted a Google+ post from Giovanni Calabrese, owner of the sculpting firm that makes the Android-themed lawn states at Google’s headquarters. 

The post, since deleted, read “What’s with all the boxes of licorice? #thingstheTSAsays #googlebound #googlelawnsculptures.” Interesting… 

Watch the Android whole video here:

