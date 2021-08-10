How to use Google Tasks to make to-do lists and organize your schedule

- Google Tasks is an app and add-on that lets you make to-do lists and set reminders.
- Your Google Tasks reminders are organized into lists, and can be tied to specific times and dates.
- You can download the Google Tasks app on your smartphone, or open it through Google Workspace on a desktop.
It seems like every day there’s something new to remember. If your tasks are piling up, consider using a reminders app like Google Tasks.
Google Tasks is an app (available on both smartphones and computers) that lets users jot down reminders and notes. It’s an incredibly simple app, with almost no bells or whistles at all.
Here’s how to use Google Tasks and get organized.
How to add tasks to Google Tasks
In the smartphone app
1. Open the Google Tasks app and tap the plus sign icon at the bottom of the screen.
2. Type to give your task a name. You can also tap the three lines below it to add more details, and the calendar icon to tie the task to a date and time.
3. When you’ve fully filled out the task, tap Save.
Repeat these steps for every task or reminder you want to save.
When you’ve finished a task or reminder, just tap the bubble next to it. It’ll disappear from your list and move into a folder titled Completed.
With the desktop add-on
1. Open Google Tasks using the add-ons bar and click Add a task.
2. Type your task’s name, and click the Details or Date/time tabs to add more details. You can also click the arrows icon to make the task repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.
3. Click anywhere outside the gray area to save your new task.
Once you’ve completed your task or reminder, click the bubble next to it. It’ll disappear from the list and move into the Completed folder at the bottom of the screen.
How to organize your tasks into lists
By default, all of your tasks and reminders are kept on a single list titled My Tasks. But if you want to organize your items more cleanly, you can make more lists.
- In the smartphone app, tap the three lines in the bottom-left corner and select Create new list. Give it a name, then tap Done in the top-right.
- In the desktop add-on, click the name of your current list and then select Create new list from the drop-down. Give the new list a name and click Done.
You can switch between your lists by tapping the three lines or clicking your current list’s name again. To delete a list, click or tap the stacked three dots on the side of the screen.