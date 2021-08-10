Search

How to use Google Tasks to make to-do lists and organize your schedule

William Antonelli
Using laptop at home
Google Tasks is easy to use on a computer or phone. Westend61/Getty Images
  • Google Tasks is an app and add-on that lets you make to-do lists and set reminders.
  • Your Google Tasks reminders are organized into lists, and can be tied to specific times and dates.
  • You can download the Google Tasks app on your smartphone, or open it through Google Workspace on a desktop.
  • Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

It seems like every day there’s something new to remember. If your tasks are piling up, consider using a reminders app like Google Tasks.

Google Tasks is an app (available on both smartphones and computers) that lets users jot down reminders and notes. It’s an incredibly simple app, with almost no bells or whistles at all.

Here’s how to use Google Tasks and get organized.

How to add tasks to Google Tasks

In the smartphone app

1. Open the Google Tasks app and tap the plus sign icon at the bottom of the screen.

The Google Tasks app homepage, with the plus sign at the bottom-center highlighted.
Tap the plus sign to add an item to your list. William Antonelli/Insider

2. Type to give your task a name. You can also tap the three lines below it to add more details, and the calendar icon to tie the task to a date and time.

3. When you’ve fully filled out the task, tap Save.

A Google Tasks page where the user can add a task or reminder. The iPhone keyboard is visible.
Fill out the details of your task or reminder. William Antonelli/Insider

Repeat these steps for every task or reminder you want to save.

When you’ve finished a task or reminder, just tap the bubble next to it. It’ll disappear from your list and move into a folder titled Completed.

With the desktop add-on

1. Open Google Tasks using the add-ons bar and click Add a task.

A Google Docs page with the Google Tasks add-on opened. The 'Add a task' option is highlighted.
Click this to add your first task or reminder. William Antonelli/Insider

2. Type your task’s name, and click the Details or Date/time tabs to add more details. You can also click the arrows icon to make the task repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.

A Google Docs page with the Google Tasks add-on opened. A task is being filled out.
Set the name, details, and time of the task or reminder. William Antonelli/Insider

3. Click anywhere outside the gray area to save your new task.

Once you’ve completed your task or reminder, click the bubble next to it. It’ll disappear from the list and move into the Completed folder at the bottom of the screen.

How to organize your tasks into lists

By default, all of your tasks and reminders are kept on a single list titled My Tasks. But if you want to organize your items more cleanly, you can make more lists.

  • In the smartphone app, tap the three lines in the bottom-left corner and select Create new list. Give it a name, then tap Done in the top-right.
The Google Tasks app, with the menu that lets you switch or create lists open.
You can create a new list from this menu. William Antonelli/Insider
  • In the desktop add-on, click the name of your current list and then select Create new list from the drop-down. Give the new list a name and click Done.
A Google Docs page with the Google Tasks add-on opened. The menu that lets you switch or create lists is open.
You can also switch to another list from this menu. William Antonelli/Insider

You can switch between your lists by tapping the three lines or clicking your current list’s name again. To delete a list, click or tap the stacked three dots on the side of the screen.

What is Google Shopping? How the e-commerce service works for buyers and sellersGoogle search dark mode: How to turn on the darkened screen feature that’s in beta testingHow to add your business to Google and get it displayed on Google Maps for customers to findHow to create and customize a Google Group to email with a large group of people