Google Targeted In Antitrust Suit

Nicholas Carlson
  • Google targeted in antitrust suit [NYT]
  • RIM exec will pay more than $1.4 million in fines and give back $800,000 in profits to settle options “backdating” charges [NYT]
  • Google Maps On Steroids: New Display Shows Dozens Of Businesses (Maybe More) [Search Engine Land]
  • Checking In With Mark Cuban’s Funding Reality Show: 1,400-plus Responses—Two May Get Money Soon [PaidContent]

