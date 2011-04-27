Google Snaps Up Another Y Combinator Team

Google’s buying spree continues with TalkBin, a five-month-old Y Combinator startup, TechCrunch reports.



TalkBin let users give immediate feedback to local businesses via a mobile app; businesses could then respond by accessing the comments through a web app.

This is mostly an “acq-hire”, meaning the company got bought for its team, not its product, although there are some vague plans to keep the product running. We’ll see. The team will be integrated into Google’s mobile and local teams.

This seems like a smart move from Google, which definitely needs innovative, entrepreneurial types to fend off Foursquare, Yelp and Groupon. Getting local businesses online and buying online advertising is a huge opportunity that Google has been talking up for years, and yet it seems that other startups have been making bigger inroads.

Groupon, in particular, has the potential to completely own that opportunity if it expands smartly.

