Get Search Results In Gmail By Chatting With The "Google Guru"

Google launched a new Gmail Labs feature that answers simple queries from within Google Talk.The “Google Talk Guru” is a bot that responds to several commands and questions covering weather, sports, text translation, and word definitions.



To use, add [email protected] to your buddy list and send it a chat invite.

It works pretty well as long as you stick to simple commands and don’t ask about complex topics like literary quotes.

Here are some examples of commands you can use with the Guru, provided by Google:

Weather: “Weather New York City”

Calculate: “2 + 2”

Currency conversion: “100 Pesos to USD”

Definition: “define blog”

Web search: “web iPhone”

