Google Taking Wall Street To School

Google will host a series of “educational webcasts” for financial analysts and investors this fall and winter, starting with “search and monetization” in two weeks.



This is an interesting and surprising idea. We’ve never seen anything like this from an Internet company beyond their annual presentations at analyst day.

And it’s strange because while Google is often very transparent with its products on its corporate blogs, it tends to be opaque with its business and financial operations.

But perhaps it thinks if Wall Street and investors understand Google’s business details a little better, it may value the company higher.

Here’s Google’s release:

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug 26, 2009 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced that it will host a series of educational webcasts for investors and financial analysts through the fall and winter of 2009 and 2010. The webcasts are intended to provide investors greater insight and information on selected areas of Google’s business and operations.

The first of these educational webcasts focuses on Search and Monetization, presented by senior members of the respective teams. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2009 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The webcast will be available at investor.google.com, and a replay will be available on the same website.

