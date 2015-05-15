Google will be taking over the office space above where Anthony Bourdain is rumoured to be developing his much-anticipated food hall

Wikipedia Pier 57, where Google will lease additional space.

Google will be dramatically expanding its New York City presence sometime in the near future.

Crain’s New York reported earlier this week that the search giant had signed on for 250,000 square feet of space at Pier 57, located on the west side of Manhattan.

The pier, which has been christened “SuperPier” by developers Youngwoo & Associates and RXR Realty, is currently being transformed into a massive retail space, complete with offices on the upper floors.

According to Commercial Observer, the developers have already zeroed in on one, major tenant for that retail space: celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.

Bourdain has been searching for a space for his international food market, which will house about 100 vendors, including an oyster bar, bakery, and tapas bar. Cuisines from all over the world will be featured in the internationally-inspired project, which aims to “introduce Americans to Singapore-style street food.”

The market will take up 100,000 square feet of space, nearly all of the retail space at SuperPier.

A spokesperson for Youngwoo & Associates declined to comment on the negotiations.

If the deal goes through, this wouldn’t be the first time Google — whose offices are famous for offering free, catered lunches to employees — has gotten lucky with the neighbourhood’s food options.

Google already occupies 75,000 square feet of space above Manhattan food mecca Chelsea Market, in addition to a 2.9 million-square-foot office building on nearby 8th Avenue.

