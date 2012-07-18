Explore Antarctica's Century-Old Research Bases

The South Pole Telescope is one of the starkly beautiful Antarctic spots mapped.

Photo: Google Maps

After their first foray into the Antarctic in 2010 to visit the penguins, the Google Maps team has returned to Antarctica to visit some of the frozen continent’s historical sites. We’ve collected some of the great views to be had exploring this continent from your computer.Google sent its street view cameras to Antarctica with the help of the Polar Geospatial centre at the University of Minnesota and the New Zealand Antarctic Heritage Trust, as a part of the Google World Wonders project.



They visited and photographed several sites: the South Pole Telescope, Shackleton’s hut, Scott’s hut, Cape Royds Adélie Penguin Rookery and the Ceremonial South Pole.

