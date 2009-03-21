Google Takes Down Pictures Of Vomiting British Dude

Angry Brits are so ashamed that Google Street View captured a pic of a vomiting British youth, they’ve demanded the picture be taken down. And the search giant has, of course, complied.



Long story short: Think of this like mark-to-market accounting versus fantasy accounting. Sure, the UK can try to hide its declining youth culture — with its drunkenness, joblessness, demonstrably declining IQ — by taking pictures down from the internet… but sorry, it doesn’t change the reality.

