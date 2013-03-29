Google Is Disqualifying Some Of The Winners From Its Glass Contest

Google is disqualifying some winners of its #ifihadglass competition after realising some of the entries weren’t entirely appropriate.



“[…[ It’s become clear that a few applications that don’t comply with our terms have slipped through the cracks, and we’re going to have to disqualify applications like these,” the company wrote on Google+ last night.

Last night, Business Insider went through some of the Google Glass entries that won. Many of the applications were pretty inspiring, but others were downright weird.

So far, at least two people have been disqualified, Dan Amira of NY Magazine reports. One woman said she would use Glass to merely throw it “at your face,” while another woman said she would use it to “cut a bitch!“

