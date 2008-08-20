Google Takes 60% Of Search Market, While MSN Loses Share

Tough to be anyone but Google (GOOG) in search. Google gained a share point from June to July, moving from 59% to 60% of all search queries, according to Nielsen Online.



It came at the expense of MSN, which lost more than two percentage points of market share from month to month, going from 14.1% of searches to 11.9%. So if Microsoft’s “Cashback” search engine shopping gimmick actually helped boost search share in May and June, its impact seems to be dropping.

On the bright side, Yahoo (YHOO) gained a share point to 17.4% in July from 16.6% the month before. Ask and AOL were both flat month-to-month, which in Google’s world could perhaps be considered a victory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.