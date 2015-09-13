Here's what happens when nearly 5,000 proud parents descend on the Googleplex

Earlier this week, Google hosted a blockbuster event where it invited families from all over the world to celebrate its third Take Your Parents to Work Day.

About 3,000 Googlers invited 4,700 of their parents to take part, with families making the trek from as far away as Qatar, New Zealand, and Serbia.

I got to tag along.

Here’s how it went:

Driving into Mountain View for the event, I hit what I was told unusually bad traffic near campus -- likely because of all the families driving in! Once I parked, my host and I each grabbed a Google bike to ride to the amphitheater (the company leaves them scattered around campus, unlocked, for employees to use freely). Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro We dropped our bikes in a corral near the entrance and headed into the fray. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Although this was Google's third official TYPTWD event at its headquarters, smaller, less formal ones take place at its other offices around the country and the world. The last one in Mountain View happened two years ago. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro The first part of the day took place at Shoreline Amphitheater, a local stadium that usually hosts concerts or big-name comedy events. It seats 6,500. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Every parent got a cute Android badge with the schedule on one side and 'Proud parent of _____' on the other. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Three speakers took the stage: HR chief, Laszlo Bock; head of Google's Maps division, Jen Fitzpatrick; and VP of business operations, Kristen Gil. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Each talked about different aspects of the company, but all of their speeches had a similar underlying theme: Google is a place where amazing, innovative things happen, and your child making that possible. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro This map shows how far of a trek some families made to be there. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro 'I hope today you can experience some of the things that we see that make this place so special,' Gil said near the end of her talk. The parents near me, many of whom were still munching on bits of the free breakfast they got outside, seemed impressed throughout. Everyone knows about Google's lavish perks -- like the free massages, gourmet food, or on-site laundry facilities -- but parents want to be able to 'peel back the curtain' and find out what its really like there day-to-day. The Goldmans said their friends back home wanted them to take a lot of photos and report back whether it was really like the movie 'The Internship.' Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro A big part of the day is helping parents see what their kids actually *do* at their jobs. 'We don't really understand yet, but we hope to find out today!' Mrs. Woodworth, on campus to visit her daughter Amber, who works on Google Fibre, confessed with a laugh. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro After the speeches, parents and their kids got to choose from a list of demos and workshops to attend. And, of course, there were photo ops a'plenty. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Including a photobooth with fun props. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7eREWEzNEX/embed/ Width: 658px Execs joked on stage that parents would have to bear with the fact that the company hasn't had time to update all its logos yet (Google changed its signature font earlier this month). Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Check out Google's new logo here. There were also fun little activities scattered throughout, like this 'Androidify Yourself' station where parents could design a little cartoon version of themselves to print out. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro This family managed to track down one of the self-driving cars that Google had on display. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7elZP5F3uU/embed/ Width: 658px The Schwartz family, hailing from Pennsylvania, said that hearing the execs talk about the company's mission on stage excited them most of all. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Mrs. Schwartz (right) signing an Android statue Another proud mother, Caroline Stowe, says that she loved meeting her daughter's coworkers (and their respective parents) and seeing 'the wonderful, supportive and dynamic environment' she works in. Caroline Lowe Here's one Googler showing off her desk. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7dyPzwzNAn/embed/ Width: 500px We stopped by an introduction to 'mindfulness meditation' class where the instructor told us that some top company execs had started 'practicing mindfulness' for a few minutes before every meeting, because they said it made them feel more productive afterwards. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro The company offers an insanely-popular class to Googlers called 'Search Inside Yourself' that this employee told us had changed his life. He was taking his parents to the intro session so that they could get a taste of what it was like. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro His family had just come from lunch in a Google cafeteria called 'Blaze.' The delicious free food and drinks was definitely a fun part of the day for parents. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Yum! Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7dgm5JSB2q/embed/ Width: 500px The Tsai family attended an 'unconscious bias' class that talked about the company's efforts to increase and support diversity. 'It was great to hear that they're paying so much attention to it, and being so open,' Mrs. Tsai said. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro We spotted these two zooming between different campus buildings. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro And this daughter was trying to school her mum at pool. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro We finally spotted Google's new logo -- as well as the statue for its latest operating system, Android Marshmellow -- on one of the buildings at the epicentre of campus. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Annie Robinson, one of the Googlers who helped organise the event, told us that they wanted to create a special day that would help thank parents and show off some of the 'Google magic.' Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro Whether that meant stumbling across an impromptu pumpkin patch... Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro ...or finally getting to see the standing desk where their kid spends so much time. Business Insider / Jillian D'Onfro

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.