INSIDER: Google's Tablet Is As Good As The iPad 2 And Way Better Than Amazon's Kindle Fire

The analysts and journalists at Google’s I/O conference (including our own Steve Kovach!) have been promised some hands-on time with Google’s new tablet this afternoon.

While we’re waiting for their reactions, we figured we’d share some feedback from someone who has already had hands-on time with it.

Our source, a senior industry executive, has this to say about the Nexus 7:

It’s the best consumer user interface I have ever seen out of Google. It has iPad2-like smoothness. I wonder if the Apple guy they hired (Andy Hertzfeld) had a hand in it… Regardless, it’s pretty nice stuff (and much better than Amazon’s Kindle Fire.)

It outdoes the Fire as a content consumption experience. It seems like they learned a lot from Amazon’s experience – the good and the bad – and outdid them.

It has a nice form factor – not chunky like the Fire. It has some heft to it, but it’s a nice one-handed reading experience

I think it is a winner. It’s not going to knock the iPad off its pedestal by any means, but it’s the first Android table that rocks as a consumer product.

In other words, it sounds like this might be trouble for the Amazon Fire.

That said, Amazon will counter-attack with its own new version of the Fire at the end of next month. And Google has a distribution problem: Unlike Apple and Amazon, it doesn’t have stores to push it out of.

Our source also had some thoughts about the “Nexus Q,” Google’s mysterious black sphere that will compete with Apple TV:

“Fascinating”

“Overpriced”

“Has huge value to Google even if it just fosters the important dialog about functional bloat in Google TV”

So there you have it.

Now stand by for Steve Kovach’s hands-on reviews…

SEE ALSO: A Weird Spherical Device Just Appeared In Google’s Store

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.