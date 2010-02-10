Nice Whiff, Google

Google announced Google Buzz today — the search engine’s answer to Twitter and Facebook.



We weren’t impressed. Reasons:

It doesn’t do anything new — only what several existing brands already do better.

400 million people are already happily using Facebook. Why would they switch?

We hate the name, a ripoff from Yahoo.

The design looks like every other bland Google page.

The people who are our Gmail contacts are not the same people we’re friends with on Facebook.

Here are some more highlights from our coverage of today’s big news:

The Truth About Google Buzz: It’s Late, Boring, And Lame

Sorry Google, We Only Want To Be “Friends” With About 36% Of Our Gmail Contacts

Google Launches “Buzz,” Goes After Facebook, Twitter, And Foursquare

Google Wants To Kill Foursquare, Too!

Watch A Demo Of Google Buzz

Photo: Brian Teutsch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.