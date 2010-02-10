Nice Whiff, Google

Google announced Google Buzz today — the search engine’s answer to Twitter and Facebook.
We weren’t impressed. Reasons:
- It doesn’t do anything new — only what several existing brands already do better.
- 400 million people are already happily using Facebook. Why would they switch?
- We hate the name, a ripoff from Yahoo.
- The design looks like every other bland Google page.
- The people who are our Gmail contacts are not the same people we’re friends with on Facebook.
