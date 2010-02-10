Nice Whiff, Google

Nicholas Carlson

Google announced Google Buzz today — the search engine’s answer to Twitter and Facebook.

We weren’t impressed. Reasons:

  • It doesn’t do anything new — only what several existing brands already do better.
  • 400 million people are already happily using Facebook. Why would they switch?
  • We hate the name, a ripoff from Yahoo.
  • The design looks like every other bland Google page.
  • The people who are our Gmail contacts are not the same people we’re friends with on Facebook.

Here are some more highlights from our coverage of today’s big news:

The Truth About Google Buzz: It’s Late, Boring, And Lame

Sorry Google, We Only Want To Be “Friends” With About 36% Of Our Gmail Contacts

Google Launches “Buzz,” Goes After Facebook, Twitter, And Foursquare

Google Wants To Kill Foursquare, Too!

Watch A Demo Of Google Buzz

Google Buzz Launch

Photo: Brian Teutsch

