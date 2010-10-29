Google Sweeps Google TV Under The YouTube Rug*

Photo: Google

Update: It looks like this isn’t actually that big of a deal, and that the re-org has nothing to do with Google TV’s issues with TV networks.Google sent us this statement: “Google TV has been closely aligned with YouTube for years. Although we did reorganize a division within YouTube a month ago, that was based on streamlining our operations so we could make faster decisions and align team goals with the company’s overall business objectives. Just like any rapidly growing organisation, it is important for YouTube to evolve and grow to ensure further success in the future. The recently created YouTube Content organisation is run by VP of Content Partnerships, Dean Gilbert.”



Earlier: Google has quietly moved its Google TV project under the YouTube umbrella, the SF Chronicle reports.

What’s unknown: If Google‘s move is a sign that it’s already giving up on Google TV — the Chronicle cites early disappointment with the service — or if it’s just a side effect of some of Google’s recent executive deck-shuffling.

Either way, this doesn’t look great. No disrespect to YouTube, but if Google really thought it was going to rewrite the TV industry, it seems that it would not be trusting a big software and business development effort to its web video site.

Or maybe it thinks YouTube will be able to get more done, faster?

Meanwhile, we still have not seen a single TV commercial for Google TV. Surely that has to be part of the plan at some point? Though, to be fair, Apple isn’t bragging about Apple TV in any TV commercials, yet, either. (None that we’ve seen, at least.) Maybe both are still too half-baked to show off?

Update: The AndroidGuys Twitter account points us to this YouTube video. This is a Sony commercial for its Google TV products, which supposedly aired on TV over the weekend. Check it out:



Read: Apple Wins First Round Of TV War With Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.