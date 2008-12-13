Google Swaps Firefox For Chrome In Software Bundle (GOOG)

Will we see Google’s (GOOG) Chrome browser pre-installed on new PCs soon? It sure looks like it. Alex Chitu notes that Google Pack, a software bundle that Google offers Windows users, has replaced the Firefox web browser with its own Chrome.
Good first step. So when we see new Dells (DELL) putting Chrome in people’s homes?
