These Big-Wig Googlers Are No Longer Using Google+

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Considering Google+ is meant to be the place for sharing links and pictures, why aren’t very many top Googlers posting anything?The Google execs we’ve found were posting frequently up until recently. One explanation is that they took all of their updates private, but it sure looks like cold turkey to us.



What happened?

UPDATE: 20 minutes after we posted this story, Sergey Brin shared a public update >

