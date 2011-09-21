These Big-Wig Googlers Are No Longer Using Google+

Ellis Hamburger
google plus bored to death

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Considering Google+ is meant to be the place for sharing links and pictures, why aren’t very many top Googlers posting anything?The Google execs we’ve found were posting frequently up until recently. One explanation is that they took all of their updates private, but it sure looks like cold turkey to us.

What happened?

UPDATE: 20 minutes after we posted this story, Sergey Brin shared a public update >

CEO Larry Page hasn't posted anything for more than a month.

Co-Founder Sergey Brin hasn't posted for more than 20 days.

SVP of Mobile and Android co-founder Andy Rubin hasn't posted in over a month.

SVP of Advertising Susan Wojcicki hasn't posted in over a month.

SVP of Research and Systems Infrastructure Bill Coughran hasn't posted in almost three weeks.

VP of Payments Osama Bedier launched Google Wallet today, but hasn't posted anything substantial since July.

Director of Education Tom Mills hasn't posted for almost three weeks.

VP of US Sales Jim Lecinski hasn't posted anything since mid-July.

SVP and CFO Patrick Pichette hasn't posted in more than 10 days.

Will this change anything?

