Here's what happens if you search for 'Super Mario Brothers' on Google

If you search for “Super Mario Brothers” on Google right now, you’ll be shown a pretty standard page of results.

But wait. What’s that question mark button?

Nintendo released “Super Mario Bros.” for its original Nintendo Entertainment System 30 years ago this week. To celebrate, it appears Google has hidden a little Easter egg in its search results for the game.

Click the question mark box — embedded right within Google’s search results — and you’ll get a 200-point coin. Turn your sound on and you’ll hear the coin sound from the game. One Reddit user says that clicking the button 100 times will give you an extra life, too.

