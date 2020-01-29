Here's an early look at Google's emotionally charged Super Bowl ad

- Ahead of Super Bowl LIV this weekend, Google debuted its Super Bowl ad on – where else? – YouTube.
- The ad is called “Loretta.” It features an elderly man with a failing memory trying not to forget his wife, Loretta.
- You can see Google’s Super Bowl ad in full below, but maybe grab a tissue first.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.