Here's an early look at Google's emotionally charged Super Bowl ad

Ben Gilbert
Google
  • Ahead of Super Bowl LIV this weekend, Google debuted its Super Bowl ad on – where else? – YouTube.
  • The ad is called “Loretta.” It features an elderly man with a failing memory trying not to forget his wife, Loretta.
  • You can see Google’s Super Bowl ad in full below, but maybe grab a tissue first.
