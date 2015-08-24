Meet the most important people at the new Google under CEO Sundar Pichai

Since Google completely overhauled its corporate structure, announcing that Larry Page would become the CEO of a new parent company called Alphabet, Sundar Pichai is more important than ever.
As the new CEO of the new, smaller Google, he’s got a big pack of direct reports, which will likely shift a bit as the dust settles and execs vye for new responsibilities.
But for now, here’s a quick look at who reports directly to Pichai, based partly on reporting from Amir Efrati at The Information.
(We understand that this isn’t a complete list, so if you know of anyone we missed, let us know!)
Bavor initially joined Google in 2005 on the ads team. Right now, he tackles product management and user experience design for Google's consumer and enterprise apps, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, as well as Google's Apps for business and education.
He also helped design Google Cardboard, the company's simple virtual reality device, according to his Twitter profile. (The Wall Street Journal reports that he's actually leading that project.)
Google work aside, Bavor is an amazing photographer and has created an Abraham Lincoln portrait out of pennies.
Lockheimer has led management and engineering efforts for Android since he joined Google in 2006 -- two years before the official launch of Android 1.0 and the first Android-powered device in 2008. He added Chrome OS to his engineering responsibilities in 2014.
One of his responsibilities will be making sure the two play nice together.
(When the company announced its Lollipop OS earlier this year, Business Insider interviewed Lockheimer about how Android has evolved over the years -- check out what he had to say here.)
Horowitz recently entered the limelight in a big way since the dissolution of Google+, which has now been broken into Streams and Photos.
He will be leading the development of both (and if you haven't discovered how great Google's photo service is yet, learn more here).
He initially joined Google in 2008 to run product management for apps like Gmail, Docs, and Reader.
Harrison became the person responsible for Google's acquisition strategy in January 2013.
He told us earlier this year that Google thinks about M&A 'very broadly' and that any acquisition target is fair game as long as the technology the company owns will improve people's lives, will be used daily, and can scale.
Now, though, we imagine that that philosophy has changed, as the company's more far-flung ideas are likely to become their own companies under Alphabet. Acquisitions moving forward will likely only include companies that could help improve core Google products, including Maps, Android, YouTube, commerce or the ads business.
Fitzpatrick was one of Google's earliest employees: She joined the company in its first-ever summer internship program in 1999. There were only four other interns at the time and no one had even heard of 'this crazy little startup' called Google.
Nearly 16 years later, she leads product management and engineering for Google Maps and the company's Local search products. Recently, she's focused on 'Google My Business,' which helps businesses manage their online presence.
In between, she has also led software development for products like AdWords, Google News, Product Search, corporate engineering and the Google Search Appliance, and cofounded Google's user experience team.
Fox joined Google way back in 2003 and reportedly leads its new wireless carrier service as well as other mobile messaging products like Google Voice and Hangouts.
Google wants those products to better compete 'with powerhouses like Facebook and Snapchat,' reports The Information's Amir Efrati, and may even be rolling out a new messaging product soon, that works more like the hugely popular app WhatsApp.
Prior to his current position, Fox led product development for Google's search ads business.
Since chief business officer Omid Kordestani stepped down from his role move to an advisor position, the company decided not to anoint another CBO. However, Schindler will be taking many of Kordestani's duties, overseeing the huge sales business.
He had already been running the operations teams across all of Google's advertising and enterprise (Google for Work) products. Before joining Google in 2005, Philipp was AOL Germany's SVP, in charge of its marketing and sales.
Twohill runs Google's global marketing. In the company's own words, that means that she tells 'the evolving story of Google to the world.'
That story will probably now that Google is a stand-alone company within a much larger entity, separated from sexy, moonshot ideas like internet balloons and self-driving cars.
It came as a slight surprise that YouTube didn't spin-off from Google under the new Alphabet restructuring, but insiders have told us that it's likely because YouTube's financials aren't ready for the limelight on their own and because they're both essentially search and ads businesses, so there's a lot of synergy and sales crossover.
Plus, as Facebook encroaches on YouTube's video ad territory, Wojcicki has plenty of other challenges to keep her busy.
Hölzle oversees the design, installation, and operation of Google's servers, networks, and data centres -- and has done so since way back in 1999 when he joined as its eighth employee.
He's also in charge of Google Cloud Platform, where he and his team try to sell its cloud computing capabilities to other companies. It's an increasingly crowded space, with Google joining the fray relatively late but catching up fast.
As the man running Google's enormous ads business, Ramaswamy has a lot of both power and responsibility.
And pressure. As more advertisers move their money to mobile, it's Facebook, not Google, that's on track to win more new ad dollars moving forward.
Google acquired Bardin's real-time mapping company, Waze, for about $US1 billion back in 2013.
He still leads that company within Google, and we've gradually seen Maps start to mimic some of that app's features, like traffic updates.
