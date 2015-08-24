Meet the most important people at the new Google under CEO Sundar Pichai

Since Google completely overhauled its corporate structure, announcing that Larry Page would become the CEO of a new parent company called Alphabet, Sundar Pichai is more important than ever.

As the new CEO of the new, smaller Google, he’s got a big pack of direct reports, which will likely shift a bit as the dust settles and execs vye for new responsibilities.

But for now, here’s a quick look at who reports directly to Pichai, based partly on reporting from Amir Efrati at The Information.

(We understand that this isn’t a complete list, so if you know of anyone we missed, let us know!)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.