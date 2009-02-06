Google Suggest Thinks The Internet Is "Terrified Of Chinese People" (GOOG)

The idea behind Google (GOOG) Suggest is type a few words into the Google’s search box, and an algorithm figues out what the full search is likely to be based on what everyone else is searching for.



It’s a great service, and we use it all the time. But we were a little shocked to see Google’s picks for the phrase beginning “i am extremely.”

What does the Internet have against the Chinese?

