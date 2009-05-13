Google Sued: Class Action Over Trademarked Keyword Ads

Dan Frommer

Google (GOOG) and other search ad providers are sued from time to time over ad sales on trademarked keywords. But this one’s different. It’s a big class-action suit alleging that Google’s AdWords product — the majority of its profits — “infringes the trademark of all Texas trademark owners,” according to law school professor Eric Goldman. (You can read the suit below, embedded.)

Goldman describes it as a “well-structured lawsuit that squarely raises the long-contentious debate over the legitimacy of selling trademarked keywords,” which could inspire more class-action suits in other states. “Should this lawsuit reach a final judgment on the merits, we will have a very important answer about what search engines and other keyword sellers can and can’t do,” he adds.

Goldman’s take: It’s unlikely the judge will certify the class because “trademark issues are just too complicated and individualized” for class-action cases. But he also argues that it might be good for Google to see the case through: If it wins, it could shut down all trademark-holders’ cases in the future; if things are looking bad, it could settle the whole thing all at once.

Read Eric Goldman’s entire post here →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.