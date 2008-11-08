Google Subletting Office Space At NYC Googleplex (GOOG)

Want to address your rent check to Larry and Sergey — and move into one of NYC’s best Internet-connected buildings?



Here’s your chance: Google (GOOG) will be subleasing about 50,000 square feet of office space at its massive NYC headquarters at 76 Ninth Ave./111 Eighth Ave., we’re told by a source in the real estate industry.

How much? We hear that asking prices for the two parcels on the fifth floor could be somewhere around $80 per square foot. But because the market has been taking a beating, we’re told to expect the real rate to be below that. CB Richard Ellis is handing the deal.

